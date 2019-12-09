Ali Mufuruki’s remains to arrive in Dar es Salaam today

By Asna Kaniki @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The remains of businessman Mr Ali Mufuruki is expected to arrive in the country today, from South Africa where he died while receiving treatment, his family has said.

Ismail Mufuruki, a paternal uncle of the deceased, said the body will arrive at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) and would be taken directly to his residence for prayer and then preserved at the Masjid Mmaamur in the city centre.

The final respect will be paid on Tuesday at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC), according to the family source. The family did not say, however, when and where exactly Mr Ali Mufuruki will be buried.

But Ismail Mufuruki, the family’s spokesperson, said that those questions will be decided by the family once the body of their loved one arrives.