Arusha teacher caught soliciting sex bribe

By Mussa Juma

Arusha. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is holding Embarway Secondary School teacher Mr Willam Mollel allegedly for soliciting sexual bribe from a female student.

Sex corruption is against section 25 of the prevention of corruption Act, 2007.

The regional PCCB boss, Ms Frida Wikesi, told journalists yesterday the suspect was arrested inside a guest house where he had been waiting for the female student to arrive.

However, before arriving at the scene, the female student (name withheld) reported the matter to PCCB, which laid a trap and arrested the teacher.

Ms Wikesi said the Form V and VI economics teacher has been accused of intimidating the student. “He had told her (student) to offer him sex before closure of schools if she had to live peacefully,” the PCCB boss alleged.

Ms Wikesi said, soon after being asked for sex bribe, the student reported the matter on January 8, this year, and they started targeting him until his arrest in the guest house waiting the student.

She said the arrested teacher will be taken to court to answer sexual bribery charges..

Ms Wikesi has also warned teachers and all people against involving in such acts, including intimidation of girls and women, saying they will be dealt with accordingly.

Sex corruption was recently being categorized as part of economic sabotage crimes for being against humanity.

Mr Mollel is one of dozens of people who have been arrested and charged with sex corruption scandals including those in higher learning institutions.

Reports from higher learning institutions have revealed that there are some students who have been offering sex to their lecturers to obtain good performances.