By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of health said on Thursday May 6, that it will soon unveil a guide on how to make effective face masks locally to facilitate more production as a protective measure against Covid-19.

Speaking during a hand over event where the ministry of health received a donation worth Sh2.1 billion from various companies that make up Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), the docket’s minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu said it was time local artisans and designers started using their craft to produce more local masks.

“We want to use this (Surgical masks) mainly for health workers who are more risk as we encourage more production of home-made masks to be used by the public,” she said.

The minister also called upon local manufacturers to produce in bulk protective equipment including hand sanitizers, face masks, and other tools so that the government can buy them locally as demand increases.

“We encourage local manufacturers to engage fully in the production of these equipment for local use. This will reduce too much importation. Demand for these products is high,” she said.

Meanwhile, a group of independent Oil and Gas companies (IOCs) in partnership with Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), were among those that contributed the donation.

They together offered medical supplies including face masks worth Sh383 million and saying that Covid-19 pandemic needed joint efforts from all areas.

“We want to win this war together. In this regard, we want to continue being part and parcel of this move,” said Wentworth Gas Limited, country manager, Mr Richard Tainton,” adding, “Availability of approved equipment will contribute much in curbing the spread of novel coronavirus.”

