Tanzanian agribusiness firm eyes Asian markets for fresh produce

Dar es Salaam. A Tanzanian agribusiness company is setting its sights on Dubai and India as next export destination in a bid to expand footprint in the global fresh produce trade.

The company called Chimi Group Company Limited, founded and led by Ms Rose Chimilila, currently exports Hass avocados, kidney beans, white maize, and peas, sourced directly from smallholder farmers across Tanzania.

To access global markets, the company has partnered with export-certified firms that already hold European trade credentials.

However, Ms Chimilila said acquiring such certifications remains a significant hurdle for small but growing agribusinesses.

“Obtaining export and compliance certifications such as the Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA) can cost around $5,000, which is quite expensive for a company of our size,” she explained.

SMETA is a globally recognised audit that assesses ethical business practices, labour standards, and environmental management.

To navigate these challenges, Chimi Group is strategically focusing on markets in Dubai and India, where export documentation requirements are less stringent and provide more accessible entry points for emerging exporters.

The company aims to identify direct buyers in these markets to reduce its reliance on intermediaries.

“Targeting these markets will allow us to grow sustainably while maintaining quality control across the supply chain,” Ms Chimilila noted.

“We work closely with smallholder farmers to ensure quality and consistency while empowering them to earn better incomes,” Ms Chimilila told The Citizen.

Before establishing direct export routes, Chimi Group has been using agents to ensure Tanzanian-grown produce reaches international buyers.

Ms Chimilila began her agribusiness journey in 2021, when she launched Chimi Fresh Produce, initially focusing on Irish potatoes for the domestic market.

Within a year, production grew from 10 to over 30 metric tonnes per month, paving the way for regional exports across East Africa.

By 2023, the enterprise had evolved into Chimi Group Company Limited, expanding its product range to include avocados, beans, maize, bananas, and pulses. “Today, the company exports hundreds of tonnes of produce each season, from December to August,” she said.

From sourcing and processing to packaging and export, Chimi Group manages the entire value chain to ensure quality, traceability, and timely delivery.

Beyond export activities, the company invests in farmer empowerment programmes, including training, contract farming, and improved market access.

Although expansion has been gradual due to limited financing, Ms Chimilila remains optimistic about the company’s prospects.

“Our vision is to build a sustainable and inclusive agribusiness that uplifts farmers’ livelihoods while delivering fresh, high-quality produce to consumers across regional and international markets,” she said.

Chimi Group’s focus on Asia aligns with Tanzania’s broader efforts to diversify export destinations and tap into high-demand markets for tropical produce.