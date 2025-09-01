Tanzania targets China’s $19.4bn fruit market at Asia Fruit Logistica 2025

Arusha. The Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) will lead a delegation of exporters to Asia Fruit Logistica 2025 in Hong Kong from September 3 to 5, as the country seeks to enter Asia’s fruit market.

The annual trade fair will feature more than 760 exhibitors from 43 countries. Organisers say the event will connect producers, buyers and distributors, while showcasing products and market trends.

Taha’s mission is to link Tanzanian exporters with Asia’s distribution networks, particularly in China, which imported fruits and fruit products worth $19.4 billion in 2024.

“We are going to unlock new opportunities for trade and collaboration,” said Taha CEO Jacqueline Mkindi. “Our strategy is to connect exporters with top buyers, gain expert insights, and position Tanzania in Asia’s fresh produce hub.”

TradeMark Africa (TMA) and the World Food Programme (WFP) are financing the initiative.

Ms Mkindi said Tanzanian companies will focus on building ties in China’s market.

“This is more than just an exhibition; it is a chance to cement Tanzania’s position in global horticultural trade,” she said. “Our delegates will attend business meetings, conferences, and present Tanzania’s produce to global buyers.”

Earlier this year, Tanzanian exporters secured deals worth $12.6 million at Fruit Logistica in Germany.

Ms Mkindi said Asia is the next growth area. “Our long-term strategy is to capture part of China’s $19.4 billion fruit import market. Success would boost foreign exchange and create jobs at home.”

Data shows China’s fruit imports reached $19.425 billion in 2024, a 5.8 percent rise from the previous year. Fresh fruit imports totalled $17.746 billion, with durians, cherries, bananas, mangosteens, coconuts, and longans in high demand.

Thailand, Chile, Vietnam, New Zealand,and Peru supplied over 92 percent of China’s imports. African suppliers remain largely absent, but Ms Mkindi believes Tanzania can gain market share by offering alternatives.