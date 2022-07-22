‘Not ready to settle down yet’, says Diamond Platnumz

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Despite being rich and famous, Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has stated that he is not ready to marry and will only do so once he retires from music.

Diamond is a father of four - two kids with Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, a child with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto and lastly a son with Tanasha Donna a singer from Kenya.

His relationship with Tanasha seemed to be perfect at the beginning only for them to separate a few months after the birth of their son.

Diamond has been rumored to be dating WCB signee Zuchu but then there was no concrete evidence to prove it and Diamond himself went ahead to rubbish the rumors.

It must have been hard on his end when such rumours surfaced considering Zuchu is signed under his label and he is her mentor.

In a recent interview with DW, Diamond stated that ladies can actually derail someone’s career. He also stated that he wants to continue churning out good music, which he says can only happen while he is still single.

Advertisement

“When are you going to settle down?” a question was posed to Platnumz.