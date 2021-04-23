Kenyans required to carry Covid-19 vaccine passport to travel abroad

By Agencies More by this Author

Nairobi. Kenyans traveling abroad will with effect from 2022 be required to have a Covid-19 vaccine passport.

The proposed vaccine certificate will be similar to the yellow fever vaccine certificate that East Africana used when traveling outside the country.

According to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, the government is working in consultation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to develop the vaccine passport.

“There will be a vaccination card just like the one for yellow fever being pushed by IATA . We are continuing to consult with them . At the moment we cannot say that people need to be vaccinated to travel. But soon it will be,” CS Balala said on Wednesday.

Balala added that with most of the country’s tourist source markets in Europe vaccinating more than 60 per cent of their adult population, tourism is expected to resume soon.

Kenyans travelling out of the country required to have a vaccine passport Source: Najib Balala, CS Tourism

“They are working hard to vaccinate as many Kenyans and all frontline workers in the Tourism and Hospitality to encourage more tourists to come into the country,” he added

Recent lockdown measures, according to the CS, have resulted in a reduction in business of up to 80 per cent, while urging patience from sector players who have labeled the measures punitive

He was speaking at the launch of a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all tourism and hospitality frontline workers.

The first 5000 vaccines for the sector will be distributed over the next 10 days, with at least 50,000 more to be distributed once the second batch arrives in the country.