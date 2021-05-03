Tanzania has sold over 89,000 tonnes of maize to neighbouring countries

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dodoma. Tanzanian farmers and traders sold 89, 725.35 tonnes of maize in Kenya, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) between July 2020 and December 2020, the Parliament was told.

Also, the Cereals and Other Produce Board (CPB) has bought 24, 829.17 tonnes of maize from Farmers.

The ministry also said the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) purchased 73,831.15 tonnes of maize worth Sh48.42 billion from farmers and their respective groups between May and December 2020 from all eight zones.

Deputy minister of Agriculture Hussein Bashe released the figures on Monday, May 3, 2021 when responding to a question from Special Seats MP, Dr Pindi Chana (CCM-Njombe Region) during the

Question and Answers session.

Dr Chana sought to know how the government was organized to look for reliable maize markets for Njombe farmers.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Parliament, Mr Bashe said, 11,004 tonnes of maize purchased by NFRA from the eight zones came from the Makambako zone that constitute Njombe Region that produced 332,457 tonnes of maize in the 2019/20 season.

"In the 2021/2022 fiscal year, the government is considering to introduce bonded warehouses in countries with high markets of agricultural produce including China, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan in order to preserve and advertise agricultural produce something to easen selling of the produce in respective countries," he said.

Earlier, Mr Bashe outlined four issues including connecting flight farmers with maize processors producing flour and livestock feeds as well as the government purchasing maize through the NFRA and CPB.

"Other measures are reaching agreements with other countries like Kenya, DRC, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and ensure transporters are given necessary services immediately including permits," he said.

He said in the 2020/21, Njombe was connected with the Silverland Company that managed to purchase 40,000 to 50,000 tonnes of the produce.