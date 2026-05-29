Marioo drops star-studded global EP, ‘MMMCXII’

Tanzanian artiste Marioo has unveiled details of his upcoming project MMMCXII, describing it as a deeply personal and creatively ambitious body of work that blends emotion, cultural identity, and sonic experimentation.

Set for release on May 29, the project has been framed as more than an EP, a symbolic artistic statement built around themes of transformation, rebirth, and global African sound.

The title MMMCXII draws inspiration from Marioo’s birth date, December 31, expressed in Roman numerals, and reflects the transition between endings and new beginnings.

In a detailed creative statement, Marioo explained that the project represents a shift into a new artistic chapter, combining visual storytelling, emotional depth, and spiritual reflection with a more global musical outlook.

Musically, MMMCXII explores a wide range of African and international influences, including Bongo Flava, Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, Afro-pop, Francophone melodies, Zouk, and experimental 3-step rhythms.

The project is designed as a journey, with each track carrying its own distinct emotional identity rather than following a uniform sound.

The EP features several high-profile collaborations across the African music scene. These include Rwanda’s Bruce Melodie on the track Priority, Tanzanian star Harmonize on Pombe, and a Francophone-influenced collaboration with Yalevis on Doucement.

The project also brings together contributions from multiple producers and sonic architects who helped shape its experimental direction.

Among the key creative contributors are Abbah, Blvck, and Kanibal Creator, who also serves as executive producer. Kanibal Creator is credited with guiding the overall sonic direction, ensuring the project maintains cohesion while pushing a futuristic and internationally oriented sound.

Other standout production work includes Abbah’s atmospheric and emotionally rich compositions, Blvck’s darker and more textured soundscapes, and Yalevis’ contribution to the project’s cross-cultural Francophone energy.