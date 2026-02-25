Arusha business leader detained over alleged unlawful property seizure

Arusha. The Arusha District Businessmen Chairman, Mr Dominic Mollel, is in police custody as authorities investigate the alleged unlawful seizure of a local trader’s property.

Arusha District Commissioner, Mr Joseph Mkude, confirmed the detention on Tuesday, February 25, 2026.

He said while Mr Mollel remains held, Moshi Urban MP, Mr Morris Makoi, is cooperating with police to trace a court broker allegedly involved in the incident.

The development follows a directive by the Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, instructing the DC to oversee the immediate recovery of assets belonging to a former shop owner at Arusha’s small bus stand, Ms Josephine Shirima.

Efforts by Mwananchi, The Citizen’s sister newspaper, to reach Mr Makoi for comment were unsuccessful, as his phone went unanswered.

The matter came to light on Monday, February 23, 2026, when Ms Shirima raised the issue with Dr Nchemba during a public grievance hearing in the Kilombero area.

She accused the MP and Mr Mollel of orchestrating a midnight break-in at her shop and removing her merchandise.

The Prime Minister directed Mr Mkude to recover Ms Shirima’s seized assets before addressing any outstanding disputes.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Mr Mkude confirmed that authorities had contacted the MP, who is currently outside Arusha Region.

He said the legislator was fully cooperating with efforts to trace the court broker allegedly responsible for the forceful removal of the trader’s stock.

“The properties have not yet been recovered, but we are in contact with the MP, who is assisting in locating the court broker,” said Mr Mkude.

“The broker is travelling from Moshi and is expected this afternoon. Upon arrival, he will lead us to the warehouse where the items are stored so Ms Shirima can verify their identity and condition,” added the district commissioner.

The DC emphasised that once the assets are recovered, the main criminal case against the accused will proceed, as the property was allegedly confiscated without due legal process.

“Mollel remains in custody until the assets are produced. We have set this afternoon as the deadline for the equipment to be surrendered to its rightful owner in the presence of government officials,” said Mr Mkude.

He added that the recovery of the goods would not conclude the matter, “The primary case against them will continue because they seized the property without following due legal process. No authority granted permission for this action; they took the law into their own hands.”

Background of the dispute

The conflict stems from a long-running rental disagreement at the small bus stand.

Ms Shirima claimed developers who constructed the shops under 10-year contracts with the council continued to demand rents ranging from Sh500,000 to Sh1.5 million even after the contracts expired.

“They have troubled us and driven many into bankruptcy. The regional leadership is aware, but the situation persists because of the influence these individuals wield,” she alleged.

When questioned by Dr Nchemba on Monday, February 23, 2026, DC Mkude said he was aware of the matter and had earlier instructed the Officer Commanding District (OCD) to open a criminal file.

However, the Prime Minister questioned why a seemingly straightforward theft case had stalled.

“Search for those properties until evening. I have issued a directive everywhere: no one should seize another person’s tools of trade or property without a court order. DC, ensure whoever held those items returns them today,” directed Dr Nchemba.

Conflicting accounts

Mr Mollel, who attended Monday’s meeting, defended the action, claiming Ms Shirima was a tenant of the MP but had defaulted on rent.

He said the eviction was lawful, alleging that the OCD provided two vehicles and a police escort for the court broker.

He further stated that Ms Shirima had been asked to collect her belongings but failed due to outstanding dues.

Ms Shirima strongly disputed the claims, insisting no police were present during the initial break-in and alleging she had repeatedly been frustrated in seeking justice.

“These people have immense power; they even threaten the government. I am a citizen of Arusha, born and raised here, and I know the pain they have caused many,” she told the Prime Minister.