Chauma expresses confidence in Chande commission probing Oct 29 incidents

Dar es Salaam. The Director of Communications of Chama Cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma), John Mrema, has expressed confidence in the commission of inquiry led by Justice Chande, which is investigating the October 29 incidents, describing its members as highly professional.

Mr Mrema said he has high expectations of the Justice Chande-led commission, noting that it is composed of individuals with strong professional credentials.

He added that the commission was established by the President to serve the interests of Tanzanians, expressing belief that it will execute its mandate effectively.

According to him, the commission brings together individuals who are trusted both locally and internationally and who demonstrate impartiality, making it one of the most credible inquiries.

“Looking at the members of that commission, for example Justice Chande is someone whose history and CV are international. Even the 2023 Criminal Justice Commission he led did a very good job, and even those of us in the opposition agreed that Justice Chande’s 2023 commission performed well,” said Mr Mrema.

He further noted that the commission provides an opportunity for the country to move forward collectively following the events of October 29.

“This is an important commission because it will explain what happened and who was responsible so that we can move forward together as a nation,” he said.