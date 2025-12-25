Dodoma residents urged to adopt Mixx by Yas digital payment solution

Dodoma. Mobile financial services provider Mixx by Yas has encouraged residents in Dodoma to make wider use of its Lipa kwa Simu (Pay by Mobile) service as part of the country’s push toward safer and more efficient cashless payments.

The appeal was made during a customer and stakeholder engagement held in Msalato, Dodoma, where users interacted directly with the company’s leadership and shared feedback on the product’s performance.

Mixx by Yas Zonal Commercial Manager, Mr Charles Gasper, said the service is already helping to transform daily transactions for both traders and consumers by offering instant, secure and traceable payments.

“We believe in engaging closely with our customers to understand their needs and continually improve our services,” he said. “Lipa kwa Simu provides a safer alternative to carrying cash as every transaction is recorded and transparent. We are encouraging more traders and residents to embrace it for convenience and security.”

He said adoption has been particularly strong among small and mid-sized businesses such as food vendors, retail shops, general merchandise sellers and boda boda operators—who can now accept digital payments via QR codes without high operational costs.

Dodoma resident and long-time Mixx customer Mr Moses Norman noted that the digital payment system has eased his daily transactions while allowing him to benefit from promotional rewards.

“It is easy and secure, and the offers have helped reduce my daily expenses,” he said.

Other residents said the service has reduced the risk of losing money to theft or handling errors and eliminated the inconvenience of searching for change during busy trading hours.

Mixx’s Lipa kwa Simu allows customers to make payments using a business number or QR code—part of Yas’ broader strategy to deepen digital financial inclusion across Tanzania.