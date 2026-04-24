Mbowe urges Hai residents to forgive Sabaya, says he has changed

Hai. Former national chairman of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), Freeman Mbowe, has called on residents of Hai District to forgive former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya, insisting that no human being is without fault.

Mr Mbowe made the appeal on April 23, 2026, when the two met during the funeral of the mother of Hai Constituency Member of Parliament (CCM), Saashisha Mafuwe. The burial was held at the family cemetery in Uduru Village, Machame North Ward.

Mr Sabaya was, in 2021, charged with several offences, including abuse of office, money laundering, obtaining money through corruption, and economic sabotage during his tenure as district commissioner.

Addressing mourners, Mr Mbowe said he found Mr Sabaya already speaking upon arrival, describing him as both a younger brother and a friend.

“As you know, bereavement brings us together, humbles us and at times even restores strained relationships,” he said.

He added that, despite past differences, society must embrace forgiveness and move forward.

“My brother Sabaya, it has been a long time since we last met. When I arrived, I found you explaining certain matters. I too am educated and have gone through various experiences. I therefore urge fellow mourners to reflect on this. My message is to encourage the family and remind everyone that there is life beyond politics,” he said.

Mr Mbowe further called on leaders entrusted with authority to uphold justice for the benefit of all citizens.

“This nation belongs to all of us. The humility we demonstrate here today should guide us at all times. We need one another. Those in positions of power must ensure justice prevails so that every citizen can live with dignity,” he said.

He added: “As for Sabaya, we have already forgiven him completely. People of Hai, life must go on. If you see me with my brother Sabaya, even come home and I will offer you coffee. I bear no grudge; my heart is clear. My brother, be at peace. I have long sought forgiveness for you from the people of Hai.”

For his part, Mr Sabaya said the challenges he had faced had transformed him.

“I served as Hai District Commissioner for nearly two years before making mistakes. While in prison, I found faith, and since then my conduct has changed. You can see that even my speech is now more respectful. God has transformed me,” he said.

He added that he shares a close relationship with Mr Mafuwe and has become more self-aware following his experiences.