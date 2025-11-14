Samia explains her decision to nominate Mwigulu Nchemba as Tanzania’s Prime Minister

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has offered a clear explanation of why she appointed Dr Mwigulu Nchemba as Tanzania’s new Prime Minister, citing his proven dedication to serving all citizens and his strong performance during the vetting process.

Speaking on Friday, November 14, 2025 moments after swearing him in at Chamwino State House, President Samia said the selection followed a thorough and demanding assessment.

Dr Nchemba had been endorsed by Members of Parliament the previous day.

In her address, the President detailed why the Iramba West MP stood out among several considered candidates.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior government officials and retired national leaders.

“The competition was intense, but throughout the rigorous vetting process, you consistently demonstrated the qualities required for this position,” President Samia said, underscoring the depth of evaluation that guided her choice.

She stressed that her decision was anchored in each candidate’s commitment to public service. “You have a significant responsibility ahead as you work to deliver the promises outlined in the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2025–2030 manifesto,” she noted, calling attention to the government’s obligations to citizens.

The President also reminded Dr Nchemba of the urgency of implementing the party’s commitments, which reflect the campaign pledges made to the nation.

“We must work with diligence and increased speed to ensure these commitments are fulfilled,” she emphasised.