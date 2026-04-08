Traders at fire-hit Dar market seek swift verification, funding

Dar es Salaam. Traders affected by the recent fire at Simu 2000 Market in Dar es Salaam have called on authorities to expedite verification and financial support processes as clearance of the site paves the way for resumption of business.

The appeal comes a day after Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba ordered the immediate clearance of the market to allow trading activities to restart following a fire that broke out on April 4 evening, destroying stalls and causing significant losses.

During his visit on Monday, Dr Nchemba directed officials to ensure the area was cleared promptly to enable small-scale traders to resume operations even as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

By early morning yesterday, the clean-up exercise was nearing completion, with burnt debris removed and specialised vehicles finalising the operation.

While commending the swift implementation of the directive, traders urged the government to prioritise a transparent verification process to ensure only legitimate pre-fire traders are reinstated.

They proposed a “tujuane” (know each other) approach, involving face-to-face identification, to prevent unauthorised individuals from occupying stalls.

A mobile phone accessories trader, Mr Hamidu Bakari, said clearance should be followed by a structured verification process based on official records.

“We support the clearing exercise, but after that, every trader must be identified properly to avoid new people taking over stalls that are not theirs,” he said.

Another trader, Ms Tatu Kilango said traders who lost their capital risk further hardship if they are displaced during reallocation.

“We have already suffered heavy losses. If we return and find others occupying our spaces, it will worsen the situation. Verification must come first,” she said.

Another trader, Mr Charles Charles, noted that similar incidents in the past had led to disputes after unauthorised individuals took over business spaces.

“The process must be fair and transparent. Those who operated here before the fire should be clearly recognised to avoid conflicts,” he said.

Some traders said they were ready to resume operations but were awaiting clear guidance from authorities on timelines and procedures.

One of the affected traders, Mr Saidi Daudi, stressed the need for immediate financial assistance to rebuild businesses.

“After losing everything, my livelihood has come to a standstill. I do not know how I will repay existing loans or restart,” he said.

A clothing trader, Mr Tumpesifa Mwakasege, said the fire wiped out his entire stock, including recently acquired merchandise.

“I want to return to business, but I have no capital left. I hope the district council will fast-track support so we can access funds and recover,” he said.

During his visit, Dr Nchemba emphasised strict oversight in stall allocation, warning against individuals who occupy spaces without engaging in actual trade.

“Some people act as middlemen, subletting stalls and inflating costs for genuine traders. This must be stopped,” he said.

He directed regional and district authorities to compile a comprehensive list of affected traders, including details of outstanding loans and coordinate with financial institutions to facilitate relief.

The Prime Minister also instructed Ubungo Municipal Council to expedite disbursement of allocated funds to enable traders to resume business without delay.