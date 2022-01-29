Indomitable Lions hungry but wary of Barrow

Tiny Gambia, with a population of 2.5 million, have been one of the major attractions at the tournament, defying expectations to reach this level of the competition in their maiden appearance.

By Nation Africa More by this Author

The semi-finalists of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be known this weekend.

Tournament newcomers, Gambia, no doubt the surprise package of the continental showpiece, go head-to-head with title hungry hosts Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Saturday from 7pm.

Tiny Gambia, with a population of 2.5 million, have been one of the major attractions at the tournament, defying expectations to reach this level of the competition in their maiden appearance.

Despite being drawn in a group featuring giants Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania, the Scorpions progressed after finishing second behind Mali.

In one of the major surprises, Tom Saintfiet's men stunned Tunisia 1-0 in their last group game to seal a round of 16 spot where they surprisingly defeated Guinea by the same scoreline, thanks to Musa Barrow’s wonder strike, to storm the quarter-finals.

Led by Italy-based Barrow, Gambia may very well fancy their chances of going deeper in the tournament but they will have to get past a determined host who boast of the tournament’s leading scorer, Vincent Aboubakar.

Advertisement

The Indomitable Lions have had a sensational campaign, scoring nine goals in their four matches thus far played.

Tipped as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on home soil, coach Antonio Conceicao’s men have scored in all their outings and have Aboubakar to thank for this impressive statistics with an individual haul of six.





On Thursday, the Gambia Football Federation announced that all their players had tested negative for Covid-19.

However, fearless Scorpions will head to the game without Yusupha Njie who received his marching orders during their round of 16 clash against Guinea at the Bafoussam Omnisport stadium in Kouekong.

Ablie Jallow, who has netted two goals for the Scorpions here in Cameroon, will also be out with injury.

The Indomitable Lions, winners of the tournament five times before, have to be wary of the achieving Gambians and their danger man Barrow, 23, who moved to Bologna from Atalanta in January 2020.

Later at 10pm Burkina Faso, losing finalists in 2013, clash with 2004 champions Tunisia in the second quarter-final, at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in the northern city of Garoua.

Fixtures (all times EAT)

Cameroon v Gambia 7pm

Burkina Faso v Tunisia 10pm