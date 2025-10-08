Urban safety and security: Lessons

I recently spent 14 days in Beijing and the experience left me both amazed and reflective, particularly about how urban safety, law enforcement and technology shape daily life in a modern city.

But beyond safety, I was also struck by how language, often seen as a major barrier when visiting China, turned out to be less of a challenge than expected thanks to digital tools and the willingness of people to engage.

Beijing is a massive, modern metropolis, home to over 21 million people. Yet, during my time there, one of the most surprising and impressive aspects wasn’t the skyscrapers or the efficient transport system. It was the sense of security and how easy it was to navigate communication, even in a mostly Mandarin-speaking environment.

In virtually any other city that size, it’s almost unthinkable that you could accidentally leave your phone somewhere and still find it hours later. But in Beijing, that’s not unusual. That’s reality.

Clear laws, real consequences

Part of this safety comes from a very clear and strict legal system. When it comes to theft and petty crimes the law is direct and uncompromising: if you’re caught stealing, the consequences are serious.

These aren’t just laws on paper, they are actively enforced and people know it. This culture of accountability creates a powerful deterrent. It also builds trust.

People walk the streets with confidence, knowing they won’t be randomly targeted. You’re less likely to see someone nervously clutching their bag or second-guessing where to sit in public spaces. There’s a mutual understanding between government, police and citizens that crime simply isn’t tolerated.

Technology for safety

Another key factor is technology. Beijing’s roads, alleys, buildings and public spaces are covered with surveillance cameras. This network acts not just as a crime-fighting tool, but as a powerful preventive force.

People think twice when they know they’re being watched, not by individuals, but by an integrated system that doesn’t sleep.

The result? A city that feels secure. A place where people can focus on progress, creativity and daily life without constantly worrying about safety.

Language is not a barrier

Another important lesson I learned in Beijing and also in other cities like Yinchuan, is that language should not discourage anyone from visiting China.

Yes, the majority of Chinese people primarily speak Mandarin and only a few speak English or other languages. But due to advancements in technology, communication has become much easier for foreigners.

There are several mobile apps widely used in China that help bridge the language gap. Whether you’re asking for directions, ordering food, or negotiating prices at local markets, translation apps and digital payment platforms make interactions smooth.

During my time in Beijing, especially in markets, I found it surprisingly easy to negotiate prices and communicate with sellers, even if they spoke little or no English.

So while language might seem like a barrier at first, it shouldn’t be a reason to avoid visiting China. With a bit of preparation and the right tools, communication becomes manageable and many locals are happy to help.

Can Tanzanian cities learn from this?

Experiencing this kind of environment made me think about our own urban centres Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, among others.

These are vibrant, fast-growing cities with enormous potential. But like many cities around the world, petty theft and enforcement challenges still exist.

What if we made a decision, just like Beijing did, to set an example with our laws? To declare, clearly and publicly, that stealing and similar crimes will not be.