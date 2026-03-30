Morale boost for Yanga as Dube, Depu resume training

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans SC (Yanga) have received a timely morale boost following the return to training of key strikers Prince Dube and Laurindo Aurélio, popularly known as “Depu,” ahead of the upcoming Tanzania Mainland Premier League fixtures.

The duo’s return comes after a short break, with the team now back in training under head coach Pedro Gonçalves, who is assisted by Abdihamid Moallin.

Their presence has lifted spirits within the squad as Yanga intensify preparations for the crucial matches ahead.

Also spotted in the training sessions is forward Clement Mzize, while several players, including Dickson Job, Edmund John, Ibrahim Hamad, and Israel Mwenda, are yet to rejoin full training.

The Jangwani Street-based side have now entered a residential training camp as they sharpen their form ahead of their next league assignment against Tanzania Prisons.

The match is scheduled to take place on April 4 at the KMC Complex, kicking off at 6:30pm.

Following that encounter, Yanga will travel to Mwanza for another challenging fixture against Pamba Jiji FC on April 8 at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Speaking to The Citizen, one of the club’s leaders expressed optimism over the team’s progress, noting that players are responding well in training despite the sessions currently being light as they build fitness.

“The players are in good condition and training well. At the moment, the sessions are not very intense as we monitor their recovery, but the signs are encouraging,” he said.

He added that the club’s medical team is closely assessing the players and will soon submit detailed reports to the technical bench, which will determine when each player is ready to return to full competition.

Yanga currently sit at the top of the league standings with 38 points from 16 matches, underlining their strong title defence campaign.

The Jangwani Street giants are beginning to feel the pressure as the league standings tighten, with their traditional rivals Simba closing in on the summit.

The title race is becoming increasingly competitive, leaving little room for complacency at the top.

Simba currently sit second with 31 points from 14 matches, putting them within touching distance of the leaders.

Their consistent run of results has significantly reduced the gap and shifted momentum in what is shaping up to be a thrilling contest.