Golfers set for Africa Region IV Championship in Mauritius

Dar es Salaam. Four Tanzanian golfers are expected to represent the country at the Africa Region IV Men Team Championship scheduled to take place from June 2 to 6 at the Tamarina Golf Club in Mauritius.

The Tanzanian squad will comprise Jumanne Mohamed, Isiaka Dunia, Enoshi Wanyeche and Victor Mbunda, while Fadhili Nkya will serve as the team coach during the regional event that will bring together golfers from across Africa.

Other participating countries include hosts Mauritius, Seychelles, Kenya, Reunion Island and Burundi, with the tournament expected to provide stiff competition among the region’s emerging golf nations.

According to Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) Operations Manager Johnson John, the team is fully prepared for the assignment and eager to fly the national flag high at the championship.

“We are sending a strong and competitive team to Mauritius. The players have been preparing well and we believe they will represent Tanzania positively,” said Johnson.

He added that the championship is an important platform for Tanzanian golfers to gain international exposure and compete against some of the best players in the region.

“This tournament gives our golfers valuable experience because they will compete with strong teams from different countries. Such exposure is important for the growth of the players and Tanzanian golf in general,” he said.

The official programme released by organisers shows that teams will arrive in Mauritius on June 2 before taking part in an official practice round, managers’ meeting and opening ceremony on June 3.

Competition rounds will then be held from June 4 to 6 before the event concludes with a prize-giving gala dinner on the evening of June 6. Participating teams are expected to depart on June 7.

The tournament will be played in a 54-hole stroke play format over three rounds, with four players representing each country.

The best three scores from every team will count towards the daily standings, while individual honours will also be contested.

Johnson noted that Tanzania’s participation reflects the country’s continued commitment to developing golf and increasing its presence in international competitions.

“We want our golfers to continue competing internationally because that is how they improve and build confidence.

TGU remains committed to supporting the development of the sport and creating more opportunities for players,” he said.