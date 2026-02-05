Mixx launches ‘Mchango’ to simplify community contributions

Dar es Salaam. Mobile financial services provider Mixx has launched Mchango, a new digital platform designed to simplify the collection, transfer and management of community contributions across Tanzania.

The platform targets a common challenge faced by families and communities during events such as funerals, medical emergencies, weddings and school fee harambees, where collecting and tracking contributions is often slow, stressful and poorly documented.

Available through the Mixx Super App, Mchango allows users to organise contributions in one place, offering real-time visibility of payments received and enabling seamless transfers across different mobile money networks and banks.

Speaking during the launch in Dar es Salaam, Mixx Chief Executive Officer Angelica Pesha said the platform was developed around Tanzania’s long-standing culture of mutual support.

“Tanzanians come together for one another in moments that matter most—during funerals, medical emergencies, weddings and community initiatives,” Ms Pesha said. “Mchango simplifies this process and improves transparency, allowing people to focus on supporting each other rather than managing logistics.”

She said the platform also supports broader financial inclusion by reducing reliance on manual tracking and informal cash handling.

Mchango can be used for a wide range of purposes, including social ceremonies, medical support, community development projects and fundraising for education. The service allows Mixx users to coordinate contributions not only within the Mixx ecosystem, but also with customers using other mobile money platforms and banks nationwide.

The platform was developed in partnership with Azania Bank to facilitate collections and enable access for bank customers.

Azania Bank’s Head of Digital Banking, Mr Vinesh Davda, said the partnership demonstrates how technology and collaboration can expand access to practical financial solutions.

“Digital innovation plays a key role in making financial services more accessible and relevant to people’s daily lives,” Mr Davda said. “This collaboration combines banking and mobile platforms to support community-driven financial needs while advancing financial inclusion.”

Ms Pesha said the launch of Mchango reflects Mixx’s continued investment in secure and user-focused digital solutions.

“This is about easing pressure at difficult moments, strengthening trust and making collective support more efficient,” she said.