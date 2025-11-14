Samia announces creation of new ministry for youth affairs in Tanzania

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced that the Government of Tanzania intends to establish a fully fledged Ministry dedicated to Youth Affairs, as part of a broader effort to address the challenges facing young people across the country.

Addressing Parliament today, November 14, 2025 President Samia said the decision follows careful consideration by her and her Government, noting that youth issues require focused and specialised attention that cannot be effectively handled under a department with multiple competing mandates.

“We in Government have reflected on the need to have a complete Ministry that will deal with Youth Affairs.

We have resolved to create a full Ministry instead of retaining a department burdened with many responsibilities,” President Samia told the august House.

She further revealed plans to appoint Presidential Advisers on Youth Affairs within the Office of the President.

The advisers will provide direct counsel on matters affecting young people, including their needs, opportunities, and obstacles.