Madina vows to take Africa Amateur Championships by storm in South Africa

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s top lady golfer Madina Idd has promised to take the Africa Amateur Championships by storm as she prepares to compete against the continent’s finest players in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The prestigious championships are scheduled to tee off from February 4 to 7 at the renowned Royal Johannesburg Golf Club, with Tanzania represented by three golfers. Madina will compete in the women’s category, while Isihaka Daudi and Enosh Wacheche will fly the national flag in the men’s competition.

Madina, who hails from Arusha Gymkhana Club, said she is confident of delivering a strong performance after undergoing intensive preparations ahead of the tournament, which will feature elite amateur golfers from various African countries.

“I have trained very well for this championship and I feel ready for the challenge,” said Madina. “This is one of the biggest amateur tournaments in Africa, and I am determined to give my best, stay focused and represent Tanzania with pride. Competing against the best will push me to raise my game even higher.” The Africa Amateur Championships is regarded as one of the toughest events on the continent, with participation strictly limited to top-performing amateurs. Only 21 golfers have been selected for the women’s category, underlining the high level of competition and exclusivity of the event.

Madina’s inclusion reflects her consistent performances on the local and regional circuits, where she has built a reputation as Tanzania’s leading female golfer and one of East Africa’s rising stars.

“This championship is not just about results, but also about learning and exposure,” she added. “I want to gain experience, test myself under pressure and show that Tanzanian golfers can compete at this level.”

The Tanzanian trio has already departed for Johannesburg following a symbolic flag handover ceremony led by Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Queen Siraki. The ceremony underscored the importance of the championships and the expectations placed on the players to raise the national flag high.

Siraki urged the golfers to embrace the challenge and compete with confidence against Africa’s elite amateurs.

“You need to show your prowess in the event that also features elite amateur golfers from various countries on the African continent,” said Siraki. “Fight hard, believe in yourselves and make the country proud.”

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) operations manager Johnson John echoed similar sentiments, encouraging the players to make full use of their time in Johannesburg to familiarise themselves with the course ahead of the demanding 72-hole stroke play format.

“You still have ample time to train in Johannesburg,” said John. “Use it to experience the golf course and understand its demands. We are expecting you to bring awards back home.”

In the men’s category, Daudi and Wacheche will compete in a highly competitive field limited to 72 players. Both golfers have been regular performers in local and regional tournaments, and their selection signals Tanzania’s steady progress in producing talent capable of competing beyond national borders.

The tournament will be staged on the famous East Course at Royal Johannesburg, a venue celebrated for its rich history and challenging layout. With strategic bunkering, fast greens and demanding shot-making requirements, the course is expected to test players physically and mentally over the four days.