U17 runners begin preps for EA meet

Arusha. The national Under-17 athletics team has started training in preparation for a regional tourney slated for Dar es Salaam early next month. Most of the young competitors are students from various schools and colleges.

According to a senior official of Athletics Tanzania (AT), Amani Ngoka, the athletes began training at Filbert Bayi Academy in Coast Region on Monday.

The Under-17 championship for eastern African countries will be held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on May 4. The countries expected to take part are hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, Egypt, Somalia, Burundi, Zanzibar and Ethiopia. Ngoka added that the runners who will perform well will qualify for a similar race in Kenya in July to be organised for the Commonwealth countries.

The young male athletes who have reported at the training camp are David Karaghe, Shaban Rashid, Donald Joseph, Godhard Marando, Frank Onesmo and Ramadhan Juma. Others, according the AT official include Shomar Mohamed, Mark Bonface, Francis Daniel, Michael Kishibe, Joshua Elisante and Suleimani Hamis.

Female competitors are Winfrida Makonje, Kelvin Kipili, Elizabeth Mathias, Rose Self, Veronica Paulo, Regina Deogratius, Dorcus Boniface, Betyrina Michael, Ester Martine, Krensesia Charles and Mwana Amina Hassan.