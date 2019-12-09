Simba unveils huge budget for 2019/2020 season

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Premier League soccer Big Guns Simba will spend Sh76.8 million on players’ registration during the mini transfer window which opens next week.

The money is part of their Sh6.1 billion budget for the 2019/2020 Premier League season, according to the Simba board of directors’ chairman, Mohammed Dewji.

Addressing Simba members during the general meeting in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dewji said they must have a huge budget if they are to compete for titles this season.

Mo - as he is popularly known - said his leadership would like to see the Msimbazi Reds retain their Premier League title - and compete in the 2020 Caf Champions League.

“We have a huge budget to, among other things, bolster our squad and facilitate our smooth participation in the league,” he said.

He said they intend to bolster their squad with quality players during the mini transfer window, which starts on December 15 through to January 16, next year.

Simba will also spend Sh4.16 billion on salaries for players and Sh408 for bonuses.

Through sponsorship and other sources, including gate collections, they expect to raise Sh5.814 billion, which is Sh373 milion short of the projected budget.

Simba’s sponsors include SportPesa Tanzania, Mo Extra, Azam TV and Unisport.

Dewji also revealed that they would unveil their new head coach this week. He assured club members the coach has what it takes to propel the team to success. He did not name the tactician. A few days ago, the Msimbazi Street club sacked Belgian coach Patrick Aussems for alleged negligence and indiscipline.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tulia Ackson said yesterday that she is a member of Simba.